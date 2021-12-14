Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Up 252.3% in November

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 252.3% from the November 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Conifer stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conifer will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Conifer news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 38,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,777.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNFR. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conifer during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conifer by 107.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conifer in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

