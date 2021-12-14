Contrasting Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) & ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and ESSA Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.17 $3.09 million N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp $70.18 million 2.55 $16.42 million $1.65 10.34

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Affinity Bancshares and ESSA Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSA Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95% ESSA Bancorp 23.40% 8.32% 0.87%

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, PA.

