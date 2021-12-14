Cormark Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$29.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares restated a buy rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcontinental currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.86.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$19.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$18.25 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

