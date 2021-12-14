Cortex Market Capitalization Tops $60.68 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $60.68 million and $47.66 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00038723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 187,703,722 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

