Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.34.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,441. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Coty by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Coty by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,086,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.