Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

CSPLF stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Countryside Properties has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

