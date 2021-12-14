Craig Eric Anderson Sells 16,535 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $332,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $109,600.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

ACVA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,478. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 96.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,938 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

