Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $2.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

