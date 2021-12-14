Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 140,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 132,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,498,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

