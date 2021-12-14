Critical Contrast: Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) vs. Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bird Global and Arcimoto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcimoto 0 1 3 0 2.75

Arcimoto has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.63%. Given Arcimoto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Bird Global.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Global and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Global N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto -727.70% -44.88% -40.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bird Global and Arcimoto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto $2.18 million 157.39 -$18.12 million ($0.86) -10.62

Bird Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcimoto.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security. The Deliverator is for last-mile delivery and general fleet utility. The Cameo is for film, sports and influencers; and the Arcimoto Roadster is an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. The company was founded by Mark D. Frohnmayer on November 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, OR.

