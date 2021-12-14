Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

COIHY stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.31. 661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Croda International has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $70.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

