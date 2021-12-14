Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rush Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.