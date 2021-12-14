Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

CCL opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.