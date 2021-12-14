Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 144,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,000 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Life Storage stock opened at $142.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.78. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

