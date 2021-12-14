Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.76. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.58.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

