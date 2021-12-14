Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 550 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get St. Joe alerts:

JOE stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.