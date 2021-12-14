Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $669,000 Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $301,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $39,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,311 shares of company stock valued at $11,005,251. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.