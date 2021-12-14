CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total value of $1,160,750.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $1,331,650.00.

CRWD stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $199.01. 177,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,080. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.67 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of -206.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.04.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

