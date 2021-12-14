CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CSX by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CSX by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in CSX by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

