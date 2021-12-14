CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $52.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $54.17. 4,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $56.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 501,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 24.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 241,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 526,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.