Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of Curis stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,417. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $407.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.83. Curis has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curis by 103.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

