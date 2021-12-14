Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were up 3.8% on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Customers Bancorp traded as high as $58.01 and last traded at $57.82. Approximately 19,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 264,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.69.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,563 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,363. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.