Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.31.

CUTR opened at $37.35 on Monday. Cutera has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $670.69 million, a PE ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,807.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,508 shares of company stock worth $233,683. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Cutera by 74.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cutera by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cutera by 711.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cutera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

