CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.45.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $381,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 348.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

