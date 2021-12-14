Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Update

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the November 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CYRBY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 2,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,334. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

