Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYXT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of CYXT opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

