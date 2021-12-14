DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Price Tops $0.0296 on Top Exchanges

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $795,901.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00038471 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00200207 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 484,664,107 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

