Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.53 ($105.09).

ETR:DAI opened at €74.00 ($83.15) on Friday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 12-month high of €91.63 ($102.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

