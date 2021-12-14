Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Holdings Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,439 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Daktronics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Daktronics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.42 million, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.