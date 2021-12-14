Darwin Advisors LLC Makes New $12.64 Million Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 168,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,644,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $82.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

