Darwin Advisors LLC Purchases 5,869 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

