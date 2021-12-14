Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,907.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,893.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,759.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.