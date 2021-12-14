Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 4,975 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 281,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 33.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $1,937,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $478.86 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $481.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $455.09 and a 200-day moving average of $434.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.