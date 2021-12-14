Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 727 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.17.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.