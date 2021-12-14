DATATRAK International (DTRK) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS: DTRK) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DATATRAK International to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DATATRAK International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International Competitors 666 3174 4909 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 40.18%. Given DATATRAK International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DATATRAK International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% DATATRAK International Competitors -39.03% -1,612.21% -10.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million -$90,000.00 -1,023.98 DATATRAK International Competitors $993.34 million $1.40 million 16.75

DATATRAK International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International. DATATRAK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International’s peers have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DATATRAK International peers beat DATATRAK International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

