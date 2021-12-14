Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 2,737 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after buying an additional 84,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,459,000 after buying an additional 121,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,438,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,735 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,575,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,243,000 after acquiring an additional 342,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $157.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

