Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,245. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

