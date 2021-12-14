Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.32. 6,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,962. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 167,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $4,115,979.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $167,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,737,960 shares of company stock valued at $42,964,272.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

