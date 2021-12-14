Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Ball comprises 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at about $16,321,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 21.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 8.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BLL. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

BLL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,564. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

