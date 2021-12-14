Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 52,334 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Mission Produce makes up 1.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mission Produce by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 4.9% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter worth $278,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $42,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. 1,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,558. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.