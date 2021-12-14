Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 486 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $47.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $611.16. The company had a trading volume of 91,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,821. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

