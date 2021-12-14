Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 1,116 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

