Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 435 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $203.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.72. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

