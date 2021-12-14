Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,443 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

