Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 1,401 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $35,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Fastenal stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.