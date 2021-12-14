Dearborn Partners LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

NYSE:BLK opened at $917.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $915.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $898.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

