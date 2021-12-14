Dearborn Partners LLC Has $30.49 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AptarGroup worth $30,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AptarGroup by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

ATR stock opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.10. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

