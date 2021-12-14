Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $32,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

