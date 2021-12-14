Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $260.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.