Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

